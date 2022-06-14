Prince Harry falls off his horse during a polo match in California

Prince Harry has been pictured falling off his horse during a polo match in California.

The Duke of Sussex took a tumble during the game at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club over the weekend.

However, the 37-year-old quickly got back on his feet after he was flung to the ground and other polo players came to check on him.

In images taken on the day, Harry is seen on his knees before continuing the game with another horse.

Witnesses of the match, at which Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was not present, said the Duke went through three horses during the hour-long game.

Prince Harry is pictured on the ground after falling off his horse (GAC / MEGA)

This is the second polo match Harry has been pictured playing at in less than a month.

At the end of May, Meghan was pictured supporting her husband at a polo game in California while Harry played in a charity tournament for his Los Padres polo team.

Meghan had a Pretty Woman moment during the event, as she wore a polka dot blouse, white Khaite Bermuda shorts, a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses.

The fall comes a week after the Sussexes made their first official visit back to UK as a family of four since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Meghan and Harry were in attendance at the Service of Thanksgiving over the platinum jubilee weekend, which celebrated the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Following their return to California, the pair released a picture of their daughter Lilibet, who turned one on Saturday 4 June.

Meghan and Harry celebrated their daughter’s first birthday with a private gathering, which included face painting.

Their son Archie, three, also accompanied the couple to the UK, but no official pictures of him were released.

The Sussexes returned to California on Sunday 5 June, following the final celebrations of the jubilee.