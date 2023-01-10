Prince Harry news - live: Duke says he’s ‘not angry anymore’ as he attacks press in ABC special
Royal source cites ‘complete breakdown of trust’ between Harry and royal family
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
Chances of a reconciliation between Prince Harry, King Charles, the Queen Consort and William is now “impossible” over fears anything they say to the duke will be shared with the press, The Independent can reveal.
“They are trapped,” a source close to the palace has said, adding that the royal family believe the fraught relations will go unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle.”
And in a new interview with ABC News, the Duke of Sussex said he is “not angry anymore” as he attacked the press.
It comes after the Duke of Sussex opened up about his new memoir, Spare, which is said to feature bombshell revelations about his relationship with the royal family, during an interview with Good Morning America’s (GMA) Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.
During their conversation, Harry attacked what he alleged was Camilla’s attempts to “rehabilitate” her image, after being cast as the “third person” in his parents’ marriage, but also sympathised with her, saying in the interview with GMA that she is not an “evil stepmother”.
Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.
The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.
He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry to be ‘put on trial’
Duke of Sussex says he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, writing in new memoir that he is ‘neither proud nor ashamed’ of the figure
Prince Harry protected by armed bodyguards as he travelled around New York City
On Monday (9 January), Prince Harry’s bodyguards were spotted carrying a Glock safe, which is used to carry guns and ammunition.
The Duke of Sussex travelled to Manhattan for an interview with The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert to promote his new memoir, Spare.
Watch: Prince Harry says experimental drug therapies cleared 'the misery of loss'
Opinion: The detail in the Harry and William revelations everyone is missing
In his forthcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry claims Prince William attacked him during an argument at the younger brother’s Nottingham Cottage home in 2019. The first person the Duke of Sussex called after the physical fight was not his wife – who was the main subject of the brothers’ alleged squabble – but his therapist.
Read Meredith Clark’s take on Prince Harry’s recent primetime interviews here:
price harry book details
However, despite Prince Harry’s latest attacks on the media, which come on the eve of the release of his memoir Spare, he told Michael Strahan that he is “not angry anymore”.
“I’m not angry anymore. There are things that will still anger me, but I’m not angry anymore because I am exactly where I am supposed to be,” he said.
Prince Harry says he is ‘not angry anymore’ as he looks towards future
Duke of Sussex says his focus is on his ‘amazing family’
While criticising the British media, the duke took the opportunity to praise the King of Norway and the King of the Netherlands, who he said have “led by example”.
“I congratulate them for that, enormously,” Prince Harry said of the respective rulers’ actions to address racism and unconscious bias. “And I don’t think they’ve gotten enough credit for what they’ve done.”
Prince Harry praises Dutch and Norwegian royal families for standing against racism
‘More of that is needed,’ Duke of Sussex says
In a new ABC special titled: “Prince Harry: In His Own Words,” the Duke of Sussex spoke with Michael Strahan about his relationship with his stepmother, the British press, and his brother and father.
During the interview, Prince Harry focused a large amount of his criticism at the media, with the duke claiming he was “naive” not to realise that the “race element was going to come in so fast”.
“The UK is not bigoted, the British press is bigoted,” he told Strahan.
Watch: Prince Harry says white side of mixed-race families often discuss what children will look like
The Duke of Sussex has said that the white side of mixed-race families are likely to have discussed what children will look like as he denied that the royal family were racist.
In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that there had been “concerns” raised about Archie’s skin colour before his birth.
“You speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed... ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’” Prince Harry said.
Holly Patrick reports:
The Duke of Sussex has said that the white side of mixed-race families are likely to have discussed what children will look like as he denied that the royal family were racist. In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that there had been "concerns" raised about Archie's skin colour before his birth. "You speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed... 'What are the kids gonna look like?'" Prince Harry said.
Watch: Prince Harry says Camilla was ‘the villain’ in her parent’s marriage
ICYMI: The 10 biggest talking points from Prince Harry’s ITV interview
Extract after extract from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare flooded the news cycle this week, after it was leaked in Spain five days before its official publication date.
These publications came to a head on Sunday (8 January), when the Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated interview with ITV host Tom Bradby was aired.
Here are the 10 biggest talking points from the duke’s sit-down with Bradby:
The 10 biggest talking points from Prince Harry’s ITV interview
Duke of Sussex sat down with Tom Bradby for a conversation that lasted almost two hours, but ultimately presented as ‘stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish’