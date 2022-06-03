As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.

The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.

In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.

After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly placed his hand on her collar to help her straighten. Markle then adjusted the collar herself and took Prince Harry’s hand, as they walked up the steps of St Paul’s. They were also greeted by a loud cheer when arriving at the west door of the cathedral.

The couple spent a few minutes talking to the senior cleric, before entering the event and taking seats in the second row from the front.

To the national service, Markle wore an haute couture look by Dior, consisting of a cream belted coat, matching hat, and stilettos. Prince Harry chose stripped pants, a purple tie, and a black suit, which was adorned with military medals.

On social media, fans praised the couple and expressed how happy they looked at the occasion.

(Getty Images)

“#Meghan is stunning, but also, very properly and respectfully churched up,” one Twitter user wrote. They’re so cute together…Love shines through every time you see them.”

“Prince Harry is Princess Meghan’s eyes,” another wrote. “He totally never misses a beat, where she places her feet. When a “man” finds a “wife” it’s a GOOD THING.”

Multiple fans on Twitter also praised their outfits, especially Markle’s, one of which said: “Duchess Meghan showing us how to do coat dress. Meghan Markle is so clean, stylish and graceful. Prince Harry looks good too.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexs’ appearance comes after they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office on Thursday. During the event, Markle was seen playfully shushing Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s children Mia, eight, and Lena, three.

The couple arrived in the UK this week with their three-year-old son Archie and 11-month old daughter Lilibet, who turns one-years-old on Saturday 4 June. On Friday, It was reported that Lilibet met her great-grandmother for the first time.

This week marks the Duchess’ first royal appearance in two years, after she and her husband stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Prince Harry last visited London in June 2021 for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.