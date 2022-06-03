Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend thanksgiving service at St Paul’s

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The couple watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from a window at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

While most members of the royal family will be in attendance at St Paul's, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

