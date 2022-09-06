German crowds cheer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they arrive for red carpet Invictus Games event
Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand to mark one-year countdown to Prince Harry’s 2023 Invictus Games
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at an Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf, Germany, to adoring applause from fans.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their appearance on a red carpet in Dusseldorf for the one-year countdown to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2023 on Tuesday 6 September.
When the couple, who are being classed as private citizens rather than royals by German police, arrived, they were met by hundreds of fans, with some waiting for more than two hours in the city’s main square for a glimpse of the duke and duchess, according to the DailyMail.
For the occasion, the duchess opted for a cream knitted turtleneck tank by Anine Bing, which she paired with matching wide-legged trousers and cream heels. Prince Harry opted for a simple gray suit, which he completed with a white button down shirt.
During the couple’s visit, Prince Harry and Meghan signed the “Golden” guestbook in Dusseldorf’s Town Hall, a book that that the Queen herself signed during a visit in the 1960s.
More follows…
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies