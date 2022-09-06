Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at an Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf, Germany, to adoring applause from fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their appearance on a red carpet in Dusseldorf for the one-year countdown to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2023 on Tuesday 6 September.

When the couple, who are being classed as private citizens rather than royals by German police, arrived, they were met by hundreds of fans, with some waiting for more than two hours in the city’s main square for a glimpse of the duke and duchess, according to the DailyMail.

For the occasion, the duchess opted for a cream knitted turtleneck tank by Anine Bing, which she paired with matching wide-legged trousers and cream heels. Prince Harry opted for a simple gray suit, which he completed with a white button down shirt.

During the couple’s visit, Prince Harry and Meghan signed the “Golden” guestbook in Dusseldorf’s Town Hall, a book that that the Queen herself signed during a visit in the 1960s.

