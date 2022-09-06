Prince Harry and Meghan cheered upon arrival to One Young World Summit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were applauded as they arrived at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, 5 September.

Meghan said it was “very nice to be back” during her opening ceremony address, which was her first speech in the UK in over two years.

Taking place in Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall, the summit seeks to “explore themes ranging from conflict prevention and gender equality to health, oceans and ethical leadership.”

The 2022 One Young World Summit will run until Thursday.

