Prince Harry is being praised for protecting Meghan under an umbrella on a rainy day in New York City.

On Tuesday night (6 December), when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting off their black SUV to attend the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, Harry emerged from the vehicle first to help his wife.

In a clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Harry could be seen protecting Meghan by making sure the umbrella was above her head as she entered the venue.

This event was the Sussexes’ first red carpet appearance since the trailer of their new Netflix documentary was released.

For the occasion, the duke wore a navy suit and a matching tie over a white shirt, while the duchess wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, long gold earrings, a black purse, and heels.

Meghan’s dress was reportedly customised by Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton.

The mother of two also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she had worn on her wedding day as well.

Many fans are praising Harry for taking such “good care” of his wife.

“No one is Meghan’s best security guard than her own loving husband,” one fan wrote. “Harry would have protected his mother had she been alive today...”

“Oh how I love his gallantry,” added another person.

“Protecting the hair and outfit like an awesome husband,” wrote another user.

“Did Harry push his umbrella into a camera guy? lol,” said another.

During the gala, which was hosted by Alec Baldwin, the couple were honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA legend Bill Russell for their work to “protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the event comes just a day before the release of the first three episodes of their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries on 8 December.

The last three episodes of the six-part series will air on 15 December.