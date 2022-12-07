Watch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving at the awards ceremony on Tuesday 6 December.

Meghan wore a white gown as the couple smiled at the cameras.

This comes as Netflix released two teaser trailers for the couple’s upcoming docuseries.

