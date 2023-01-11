Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has revealed the sentimental charms he wears on the necklace that his brother Prince William allegedly broke during a 2019 physical altercation between the siblings.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed that his older brother once allegedly attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote in the memoir, which was released Tuesday 10 January.

The royal was asked about the necklace in question during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, with the royal revealing that the jewellery has since been fixed.

“This one, which is now fixed,” Harry told Colbert as he held out a leather strand with silver charms that he was wearing around his neck.

Colbert then asked about the charms hanging from the necklace, with the host asking: “Oh, what’s on it?”

In response to the question, the royal revealed the sweet story behind the necklace pendants, which he said show the heartbeats of his and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

“I’ve got my kids’ heartbeats, which my wife gave me,” the duke said, with Colbert then recognising the cardiograms engraved on the charms.

According to Harry, the last charm hanging from his necklace is also meaningful to him, as he revealed: “And then a friend of mine from Botswana made this for me, it’s got Tiger’s Eye in the middle.”

Elsewhere during his and Colbert’s conversation, which marked the least-formal interview of all of Prince Harry’s sit-downs in the lead-up to his memoir’s release, Harry spoke about his happiness to be living in “beautiful” California with his family. The duke then claimed that “America is a great place to live” to applause from the audience.

During the interview, which saw Harry and Colbert take shots of tequila, the duke also opened up about his and Meghan’s children, and the “ginger genes” he passed down.

Harry discussed his son and daughter’s hair after he was asked by the late-night host whether he sees any of his deceased family members, such as his mother Diana or his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, in his children.

“Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one,” he said to laughter from the audience. “The Spencer gene is very, very strong.”