Prince Harry news – latest: Duke claims woman gave him ‘message’ from Diana in book Spare
New book, Spare, also includes allegations the Prince William attacked his brother in row about marriage to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has admitted doing cocaine and says a woman “with powers” passed on a message from his dead mother.
They are just a few of the dramatic claims in his autobiography Spare, which has been leaked ahead of its official release next week.
Harry describes Prince William as his “archnemesis”, and claims his older brother and Princess Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi soldier – an incident he has called “one of the biggest mistakes in my life”.
In another explosive allegation, Harry claims his brother physically attacked him during an argument in 2019 over the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle, who William allegedly called “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.
Harry is quoted as saying: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”
The palace has declined to comment on the many allegations.
“People look at these things and are entertained”, says Mark Borkowski
Analysing the media’s reporting on Prince Harry and the Royal Family in a Sky News Q&A, Mark Borkowski, PR agent and crisis consultant, has stated that “people look at these things and are entertained.”
“This is a public live soap opera with some of the most famous individuals in the world,” Borkowski said.
“And lets not forget now that Harry and Meghan are US-based. They are in California. The media there are feeding on the story. The New York Times only a few weeks ago did an op-ed on how the Royal Family should reform.
“It’s headlines across the world.”
Harry opens up about losing virginity to older woman behind pub
The Duke of Sussex has opened up about losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub.
In his memoir Spare, Harry writes about how he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman at the same age, according to the Daily Mail.
He claims it took place in a field behind a “very busy pub” and that the woman treated him like a “young stallion”.
Rebecca Speare-Cole has more:
Harry opens up about losing virginity to older woman behind pub
The Duke of Sussex said he had “taken cocaine” and lost his virginity by the age of 17
“You didn’t know her”: Harry recounts disliking shaking hands with the public after Princess Diana’s death
In his forthcoming memoir, Prince Harry recalls meeting members of the public following his mother’s death in 1997.
Remarking that he “disliked the touch of those hands”, he notes struggling as he walked with Prince William amongst the crowds following Princess Diana’s death.
“I disliked the touch of those hands. What’s more, I disliked how they made me feel guilty. Why were all of those people crying when I was neither crying nor able to cry?”, he writes.
“I wanted to cry, and I had tried, because my mother’s life had been so sad that she had felt the need to disappear, to invent that monumental farce.”
“I remember consoling several people who were prostrated, overwhelmed, as if they had met my mother, but also thinking: ‘The thing is that no. You act as if you had met her... but you didn’t know her’.”
Harry details the moment he learned of mother, Princess Diana’s car crash
Detailing the 1997 car accident that would prove fatal for his mother, Princess Diana, Prince Harry has revealed that his father broke the news.
Prince Charles “sat on the edge of the bed and put his hand on my knee”, he writes, as reported by Sky News. “My dear son, mum has had a car accident.
“There have been complications. Mum has been seriously injured and has been taken to hospital, my dear son.”
“He would always call me ‘dear son’, but he was repeating it a lot. He spoke quietly. It gave me the impression he was in shock.”
Harry ‘accuses William of attacking him in row over Meghan’ in leaked extracts from memoir
Prince William physically attacked his brother and knocked him to the floor during a furious confrontation over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims in a series of explosive leaked revelations from his memoir, Spare.
The heir to the throne grabbed his younger sibling by the collar and ripped his necklace in the encounter, according to reported extracts from copies of the book obtained ahead of its launch.
It is among several extraordinary claims that lay bare the scale of the rift at the heart of the royal family which threatens to overshadow King Charles’ coronation.
Alastair Jamieson has more:
Harry book ‘accuses William of attacking him in row over Meghan’
Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace remain silent on allegations
Harry claims he and William were discouraged from requesting the investigation into Diana’s death be reopened
Prince Harry has claimed that he and Prince William were dissuaded from asking for the investigation into Princess Diana’s death to be reopened, Sky News reports.
“Especially the summary conclusion, that our mother’s driver was drunk and, as a result, that was the only cause of the accident. It was simplistic and absurd”, the Duke of Sussex writes.
“Even if the man had been drinking, even if he had been drunk, he wouldn’t have had any problem driving through such a short tunnel. Unless paparazzi were following him and dazzled him.
“Why had those paparazzi got off lightly? Why weren’t they in prison? Who had sent them? And why weren’t those people in jail either? What other reason could there be apart from corruption and cover-ups being the order of the day?
“We agreed on all those questions, and also what we should do next. We would issue a statement, asking jointly for the investigation to be reopened. We might call a press conference. Those who decided dissuaded us.”
Harry’s next TV appearance confirmed for The Late Show on CBS with Stephen Colbert
Prince Harry’s next TV appearance has been confirmed. He will appear on The Late Show on CBS with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, or Wednesday morning UK time.
Harry will also be on Good Morning America on ABC with Michael Strahan. In the UK, he’ll be on ITV with Tom Bradby.
Prince Harry claims King Charles joked about possibility he wasn’t his ‘real father’ in new book
Prince Harry has claimed in his new book that his father King Charles III made a “poor taste” joke about his paternity after meeting a mentally ill individual who believed he was the real Prince of Wales.
The Duke of Sussex reflects on the incident, and his father’s passion for telling “anecdotes,” in his new memoir Spare, according to the DailyMail, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its release. The highly anticipated memoir will be released on 10 January.
Harry reportedly claims in the book that his father especially liked to tell a story about his visit to a mental asylum where he met a mentally ill man who claimed he was the Prince of Wales.
Prince Harry claims Charles joked about possibility he wasn’t his ‘real father’
Rumours have long circulated that Prince Harry is not King Charles III’s biological son
Prince Harry alleges a physical attack by William in new book Spare – here’s how to pre-order the memoir
From the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan to an eagerly anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry has been busy forging a media career outside the royal family.
Following months of speculation, publisher Penguin Random House confirmed Harry’s tell-all book will be released on 10 January 2023, in 16 different languages, plus there’ll be an audiobook read by the prince himself.
It’s safe to say we can expect explosive revelations (and accusations) in the memoir, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer.
In an extract obtained by The Guardian five days ahead of publication, Prince Harry has reportedly claimed his brother Prince William “grabbed” him, ripping his necklace and knocking him “to the floor” during an argument over his marriage to Meghan Markle.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming memoir:
What you need to know about Prince Harry’s memoir
As an extract shows Prince Harry alleging a physical attack by William and insults made towards Meghan, here’s how to pre-order the new memoir Spare
‘It never needed to be this way’: Everything Harry has said about the royal family in memoir interviews
Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare will be published on 10 January – just a little over a month after his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary was released amid controversy.
Ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, the “personal and emotional” book reportedly includes claims that Prince William physically attacked Harry at his London home during an argument about the Duchess of Sussex in 2019.
Harry also reportedly writes that King Charles asked his sons not to “make my final years a misery” during a conversation that took place after Prince Philip’s funeral in March 2021.
Everything Harry has said about the royal family in interviews about his memoir
Duke of Sussex was interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby and CNN’s Anderson Cooper in the run-up to the release of his ‘personal and emotional’ memoir ‘Spare’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies