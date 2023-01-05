Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry has reflected on his relationship with his older brother, Prince William, and how he felt like his sibling was “gone forever” after he married Kate Middleton in 2011.

In his memoir Spare, which is set for release on 10 January, Harry reportedly recalled how he felt on William’s wedding day. According to an excerpt of the book published by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex wrote about saying “goodbye” to his brother, whose childhood nickname was Willy, and reflected on some of their memories together.

“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” he wrote. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”

The Duke reportedly went on to describe the occasion as “yet another farewell under this horrid roof” and “another sundering”.

He shared more details about his feelings during the end of William’s royal wedding, where he served as the groom’s best man.

“And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye,” he continued.

Harry also wrote that while the wedding ceremony was “mostly a blank in [his] mind”, he did remember that Kate looked “incredible” in her gown.

In addition to his thoughts about his brother’s marriage, Harry’s memoir also includes a number of bombshell claims about the pair, including an allegation that William physically attacked him. According to The Guardian, Harry wrote that an argument took place at Nottingham Cottage in 2019 about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

“[William] called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” he wrote.

The outlet claims that the alleged incident occurred after William reportedly described Meghan as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Leading up to his book release, Harry has spoken often about his relationship with his older brother. During a conversation with ITV’s Tom Bradby, which will air on 8 January, he said that his family have “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” with him and his wife. However, he stills wants a relationship with William and his father, King Charles III.

“I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back,” Harry also said in a teaser clip of the interview, before adding: “They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains.”

In an upcoming with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, Harry noted that while he calls William his “beloved brother and arch nemesis” in the memoir, he still wants to create “peace” with the royal family.

“Ultimately, what this all comes down to is, I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there,” he said.