Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his late mother Princess Diana and how he’s been inspired by the “energy” she had when helping others.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, discussed this year’s Invictus Games, held in The Hague, Netherlands, during a recent interview with People, acknowledging how his mother’s way of “helping others” played a big impact on him, as well as his hopes that he’s made her “proud”.

“I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud,” he said about his mother, who died in 1997. “In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment or status. Her life and theirs was better for it, however short theirs or hers was.”

“I honour my mother in everything I do,” he added. “I am my mother’s son.”

Prince Harry recently opened up about Princess Diana to Today’s Hoda Kotb and how he speaks about his mother with his two-year-old son Archie and 10-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana, who he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

More specifically, when Kotb asked him if he talks to Archie about his grandmother, now that he’s getting older, Prince Harry said: “Yes. Yeah, very much so.”

“I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened but certainly that this is grandma Diana and we’ve got a couple photos up in the house,” he continued.

Kotb then asked Prince Harry if he ever feels his mother’s presence around him. In response, he said: “For me, it’s constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.”

“It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much, like, helping me,” he added. “She got him set up and now she’s helping me get set up. That’s what it feels like.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Kotb, Prince Harry emphasised how much he enjoys “helping others” and how it has helped him become a more compassionate person.

“We as human beings are compassionate people, but when your life becomes really hard, it can be, for some, harder to find the compassion for other people,” he explained. “What I’ve learned over the years, for myself, is I find healing in helping others. And I think that’s what we should really be focusing on.”