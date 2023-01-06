Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is already being offered at half price days before it is released.

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, hits the shelves on Tuesday (10 January).

However, large parts of the book have leaked ahead of release after a Spanish-language version accidentally went on sale five days before it was meant to.

You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.

The book’s RRP is £28, but four days before its official release, the memoir is being offered for half price if you pre-order in store and online.

This includes major UK bookshops Waterstones and WHSmith, the latter of which is opening some stores at midnight on Tuesday for Spare’s release.

Spare can also be purchased for £14 on Amazon. You can find out more about pre-ordering the book here.

Among the biggest revelations to have leaked from Spare include claims that Prince William attacked Harry during a row about Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s book is already half-price at a number of retailers (AFP via Getty Images)

In an extract obtained by The Guardian, Prince Harry reportedly claims his brother “grabbed” him at his former London residence of Nottingham Cottage in 2019 in an argument in which he allegedly called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry claims that William then grabbed him, ripping his necklace and knocking him “to the floor”.

Discussing the alleged confrontation in an ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Harry said that William “saw red mist”.

“What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him,” he said. “He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the many allegations.