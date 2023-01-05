Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan to an eagerly anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry has been busy forging a media career outside the royal family.

Following months of speculation, publisher Penguin Random House confirmed Harry’s tell-all book will be released on 10 January 2023, in 16 different languages, plus there’ll be an audiobook read by the prince himself.

It’s safe to say we can expect explosive revelations (and accusations) in the memoir, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer. In an extract obtained by The Guardian five days ahead of publication, Prince Harry has reportedly claimed his brother Prince William “grabbed” him, ripping his neckace and knocking him “to the floor” during an argument over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

According to the report, Harry alleges his brother visited him at his former London residence of Nottingham Cottage in 2019, proceeding to call Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” during an argument about his wife, in a “parrot[ing] of the press narrative.”

In the weeks leading up to the memoir’s publication, a source toldThe Sunday Times the autobiography is “tough on William in particular” and “even Kate gets a bit of a broadside”. Whereas King Charles “comes out of it better” than expected. However, in a preview of a forthcoming interview with Tom Bradby, ahead of the book’s release, Harry said: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back”.

The title is said to offer a personal insight into Harry’s life and, according to the publisher, it will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”. The book comes after the Harry & Meghan documentary, which follows a similar theme.

The docuseries goes into in-depth detail about the couple’s courting, life in the royal family, and the reasons for their exit, as well as Harry revealing that it was “terrifying to have my brother scream and shout”.

The proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, with almost £1.3m ($1.5m) going to Sentebale, an organisation Prince Harry founded with Prince Seeiso in 2006, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS. The prince will also donate £300,000 to WellChild, a non-profit organisation that makes it possible for children and young people with serious and complex health needs to be cared for at home.

Plenty has been written and spoken about Prince Harry’s life – before and throughout his relationship and subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle – so the book serves as an opportunity for him to share his side of the story. If you’re looking to get your hands on the memoir on the day of publication, read on for everything there is to know about the bombshell book, including how you can pre-order it now.