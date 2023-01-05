Prince Harry news – latest: Duke ‘claims Prince William grabbed him by collar’ in new book Spare
New book, Spare, claimed to allege that Prince William called Meghan Markle ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’
Prince Harry has reportedly claimed that his brother Prince William grabbed him “by the collar” and “knocked [him] to the floor” during an argument over the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle.
The explosive allegation is made within the duke’s new autobiography, Spare, according to The Guardian, which said it had obtained a copy ahead of the book’s publication in five days’ time.
Harry is reported to allege that his brother visited him at his former London residence of Nottingham Cottage in 2019, proceeding to call Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” during an argument about his wife, in a “parrot[ing] of the press narrative”.
Detailing the attack that allegedly followed, Harry reportedly claims: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”
Harry reportedly writes that William told him to fight back, but Harry refused, and William left before returning “looking regretful, and apologised”.
Prince Harry ‘questioned brother’s attempt to help him’ prior to alleged attack
Here are more details on the alleged row between the two brothers at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.
Prince William claimed he was trying to help his younger brother, the book reportedly claims, with Harry replying: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”
According to the Guardian’s report, Prince Harry said that his brother was angry and swore at him, and because he was scared, Harry went into the kitchen with William following him, before handing him a glass of water and saying: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”
Harry then reportedly proceeds to detail the alleged attack, writing: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.”
What to expect from Prince Harry’s new book
Prince Harry’s new autobiography will be released on 10 January, in 16 different languages, with an audiobook read by the duke himself, according to its publisher Penguin Random House.
The title is said to offer a personal insight into Harry’s life and, according to the publisher, it will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.
A source has claimed to The Sunday Times that the autobiography – which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer – is “tough on William in particular” and “even Kate gets a bit of a broadside”.
King Charles supposedly “comes out of it better” than expected, however.
You can find out more details on its release here:
What to know about Prince Harry’s memoir
As Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary drops, delve deeper behind the couple’s life with the prince’s new book Spare – pre-order it now
Prince Harry alleges William physically attacked him in new book, report says
My colleague Graeme Massie has the full report on the alleged claims by Prince Harry that his brother physically attacked him in 2019 during a row about his marriage to Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry alleges William physically attacked him in new book, report says
Bombshell claim reportedly comes from leaked extract of Duke of Sussex’s upcoming autobiography ‘Spare’
Good morning, we’ll be using this liveblog to follow the latest updates on the claims allegedly made in Prince Harry’s new autobiography, Spare.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies