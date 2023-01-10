Prince Harry news – live: Spare released in bookshops amid deafening silence from royal family
Prince Harry’s book is available to buy at WHSmith, Waterstones and some independent bookstores
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has officially been released in bookshops.
In London, many stores such as WHSmith and Waterstones opened at midnight to meet the demand for the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, after it went on sale on Tuesday (10 January).
After the launch of this book, chances of a reconciliation between Prince Harry, King Charles, the Queen Consort and William is now “impossible” over fears anything they say to the duke will be shared with the press, The Independent can reveal.
“They are trapped,” a source close to the palace has said, adding that the royal family believe the fraught relations will go unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle.”
And in a new interview with ABC News, the Duke of Sussex said he is “not angry anymore” as he attacked the press.
It comes after the Duke of Sussex opened up about his new memoir, Spare, which is said to feature bombshell revelations about his relationship with the royal family, during an interview with Good Morning America’s (GMA) Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.
During their conversation, Harry attacked what he alleged was Camilla’s attempts to “rehabilitate” her image, after being cast as the “third person” in his parents’ marriage, but also sympathised with her, saying in the interview with GMA that she is not an “evil stepmother”.
Prince Harry says he is ‘not angry anymore’ and that he is ‘exactly where he’s supposed to be’
Prince Harry has said that he is “not angry anymore” while reflecting on his relationship with his family and what the future holds.
During an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday (9 January), when the Duke of Sussex was asked whether there’s a part of him that can see him and his “family going back to the UK, becoming working royals with the monarchy?”
In response, Harry said he doesn’t think there is a future where he, Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, would return.
“No … even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there’s that third party that is going to do everything it can to make sure that isn’t possible. Not stopping us from ever going back, but making it unsurvivable. And that’s really sad, because that is essentially breaking the relationship between us,” Harry said, seemingly in reference to the British press.
Chelsea Ritschel reports:
Prince Harry says he is ‘not angry anymore’ as he looks towards future
Duke of Sussex says his focus is on his ‘amazing family’
Royal expert suggests ‘hope’ is that Harry will ‘run out of things to say’
The fragmented relationships within the royal family have been laid bare in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.
As the Duke of Sussex continues his press tour for his tell-all autobiography, he addresses his fraught relationship with his brother, William, and father, King Charles.
Throughout the press tour, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have stayed silent on Prince Harry’s allegations. So far, Harry has launched his own six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan, appeared in interviews on ITV, CBS and ABC networks, and his memoir, Spare, comes out on 10 January.
Ellie Muir has more:
Prince Harry told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal
Prince Harry told his wife Meghan Markle not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.
Writing in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.
“Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal. She’d asked why and I’d said: My mum,” he wrote.
“I’d explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother.”
Read more:
Prince Harry told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal
‘I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother,’ the Duke of Sussex said
Prince Harry’s memoir officially hits bookstores
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has officially been released in bookshops.
In London, stores opened at midnight to meet the demand for the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, after it went on sale on Tuesday (10 January).
Read more:
Prince Harry’s memoir officially hits shops
Waterstones said Prince Harry’s book has been one of its ‘biggest pre-order titles for a decade’
How much money will Prince Harry make from the book deal?
While no figure has been officially confirmed, publisher Penguin Random House is rumoured to have paid Harry a $20m (£17m) advance for Spare, the BBC reports.
Meanwhile, ET Canada, has reported that Prince Harry’s book deal consists of four editions, with a $35m-$40m (£28m-33m) price tag.
Ellie Muir reports:
How much money will Prince Harry make from his book deal?
The ghostwritten authobiography releases on 10 January
Watch: Richard Madeley calls out Prince Harry for denying calling royal family racist
Opinion: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor
Like his uncle, Charles Spencer, who spoke so distressingly about Diana at the service in Westminster Abbey in 1997, he thinks the tabloid media – the paps, the royal reporters, the editors – have blood on their hands, writes Sean O’Grady.
Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the Windsors | Sean O’Grady
They can’t continue like this, can they?
Watch: Prince Harry reveals he spent time with the Queen after her death
Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.
The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.
He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry to be ‘put on trial’
Duke of Sussex says he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, writing in new memoir that he is ‘neither proud nor ashamed’ of the figure
Prince Harry protected by armed bodyguards as he travelled around New York City
On Monday (9 January), Prince Harry’s bodyguards were spotted carrying a Glock safe, which is used to carry guns and ammunition.
The Duke of Sussex travelled to Manhattan for an interview with The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert to promote his new memoir, Spare.