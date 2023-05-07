Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry wore a bespoke suit designed by Dior to his father’s coronation on Saturday (6 May) and royal fans have been sharing their thoughts on the look.

Luxury fashion house Dior tweeted on Saturday that it had dressed the duke in a custom design by celebrity favourite British-born Kim Jones, saying to do so was an “honour”.

Royal fans were surprised by Harry’s decision to wear Dior, not least because it was a French brand – royals are typically dressed by British designers for large events – but because the suit simply looked “ordinary”.

Social media users shared their disappointment with Harry’s attire, with one person commenting: “The suit looks pretty wrinkled,” as another added: “It looks weathered and worn, especially the trousers.”

“Looks faded and in need of an iron - sorry!!!” wrote another.

Others, however, praised the duke as “elegant” and “dapper” in the designer ensemble.

The suit was comprised of a black wool and mohair peak lapel tailcoat with a matching double-breasted vest and trousers, a white shirt and a grey tie.

The brand has often been a go-to choice for Harry’s wife, Meghan, who wore a Dior outfit to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last summer.

The Duke of Sussex has now returned to California after catching a British Airways flight just hours after his father’s coronation ended.

The duke’s appearance at the coronation marked his first public appearance alongside the royals since he criticised his family in his controversial tell-all memoir Spare.

He was seated in the third row for the crowning of Charles and the duke’s stepmother the Queen in Westminster Abbey, and was placed two rows behind his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Harry is thought to have enjoyed belated celebrations for his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday upon his return to Los Angeles, which fell on the same day as the coronation ceremony.

The Independent has contacted Dior for comment.