Read all 55 pages of Prince Harry’s phone-hacking witness statement in full

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Giving evidence in his ongoing case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher at London’s High Court on Tuesday morning, Prince Harry has slammed the press with a damning witness statement.

In the 55-page long document, available to read in full below, the Duke of Sussex said that the alleged unlawful actions of journalists from The Mirror Group “affected every area of my life”, questioning “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”

The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Follow our live blog for latest updates

Noting that his voicemails would include “incredibly private and sensitive information about my relationships, my operational security and that of my family”, the Duke details that he believes both he and his associates’ voicemail messages were hacked by MGN.

“They could have heard anything and everything”, his statement detailed.

Elsewhere, he added that he felt “physically sick” over the eight payments made by MGN titles to private investigators related to his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales