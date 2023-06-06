Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Read all 55 pages of Prince Harry’s phone-hacking witness statement in full

Prince Harry has detailed that the alleged unlawful actions of journalists from The Mirror Group ‘affected every area of my life’

Eleanor Noyce
Tuesday 06 June 2023 12:37
Comments

Prince Harry arrives at High Court for battle with MGN over phone hacking

Giving evidence in his ongoing case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher at London’s High Court on Tuesday morning, Prince Harry has slammed the press with a damning witness statement.

In the 55-page long document, available to read in full below, the Duke of Sussex said that the alleged unlawful actions of journalists from The Mirror Group “affected every area of my life”, questioning “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”

The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Follow our live blog for latest updates

Noting that his voicemails would include “incredibly private and sensitive information about my relationships, my operational security and that of my family”, the Duke details that he believes both he and his associates’ voicemail messages were hacked by MGN.

Recommended

“They could have heard anything and everything”, his statement detailed.

Elsewhere, he added that he felt “physically sick” over the eight payments made by MGN titles to private investigators related to his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales

Read the document in full:

Witness Statement of Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex by Indy on Scribd

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in