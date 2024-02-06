Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Royal experts have given their take on if and when Prince William will publicly comment on his father’s shock cancer diagnosis.

Senior royals have remained silent in the wake of Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Monday that the King is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer and is taking a step back from public engagements.

However, royal experts have said this is to be expected, even from the heir to the throne – and they have even gone so far as to predict no statements will be released in the wake of the revelation.

Royal experts have given their take on if and when Prince William will publicly comment on his father’s shock cancer diagnosis (Getty)

Royal commentator Robert Jobson told The Independent he thought William would not be issuing a response at all. He explained: “William will be leaving that to the Palace and the King. It’s the King’s private medical details, so it is up to the King what he wants to say.”

He said there was no need for a public comment, which merely would “add to the drama”. Instead, he said: “The most important thing is William continues to be in regular contact with the King.”

Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams similarly said: “You wouldn’t expect William to release a statement. Only if he sees it as necessary, but I don’t think it would be necessary.”

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they leave by car from Clarence House in London on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)

He also thought it was the role of the Palace to put out statements as and when Charles felt it was appropriate to disclose more details. “There wouldn’t be a reason or purpose for William to put out a statement,” he said. “We already know he’s close to Charles. A statement is not something that would’ve occurred to me for him to do.”

It comes as the Prince of Wales is facing joint pressures, with his wife currently recovering from successful, planned abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales has since returned home to continue her recovery but is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

However, Fitzwilliams did stress it is difficult to predict what the royal family will do because they “make their own rules”, as he dismissed the idea some kind of royal protocol exists in these instances. He added: “There aren’t any precedents as to what’s happening.”