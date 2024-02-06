Prince William is under “a lot of pressure” after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, former royal butler Paul Burrell has said.

The Prince is expected to shoulder some of his father’s responsibilities when he resumes official engagements this week, as the Princess of Wales continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Tuesday (6 February), Mr Burrell said: “There is a lot of pressure on William. his father is sick, his wife is sick and his brother has gone awol.”