Prince William was confronted about “forgetting” his brother Prince Harry’s birthday while greeting well-wishers who’d gathered to pay their condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived at Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes that were left for the late monarch. They were also greeted by a huge crowd of well-wishers, including an eight-year-old girl who cried “with joy” when the Princess of Wales invited her to place a toy corgi and bouquet of flowers by the gates.

According to The Sun, while the Prince and Princess of Wales engaged with the crowd, one member of the public approached William to point out that it was Prince Harry’s 38th birthday that day, and to ask whether the royal had forgotten.

In response, the Prince of Wales laughed and said: “It is his birthday today - you’re absolutely right, it is.”

When asked if he had forgotten the Duke of Sussex’s birthday, William said: “No, I’ve not forgotten.”

It is not clear how Harry, who is in the UK with his wife Meghan Markle for his grandmother’s mourning period, celebrated the occasion yesterday.

However, a source toldEntertainment Tonight that the duke was “not expected to do anything to mark the day” and was “expected [to] spend it privately”.

Last week, Harry reunited with his older brother for the first time since his grandmother’s Jubilee celebrations in June. On 10 September, Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate, who were all dressed in black, viewed the tributes for the Queen left outside of Windsor Castle together.

At the Queen’s procession on Wednesday, the brothers were also seen standing behind their grandmother’s coffin together, while Kate and Meghan arrived at Westminster Hall for a brief service in two separate cars.

Harry and Meghan are expected to stay in the UK until after the Queen’s funeral, which will take place on Monday 19 September.

Leading up to the monarch’s funeral, Westminster Hall will keep their doors open 24 hours a day for members of the public to pay their respects to the Queen.

While well-wishers will have the opportunity to file past the Queen’s coffin, the wait time is currently near 14 hours. Despite the lengthy queue, multiple famous faces have been spotted waiting to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state, including soccer star David Beckham and Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid.

The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster and will include a national two-minute silence during the middle of the day.