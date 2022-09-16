What’s next for the Sussexes following the Queen’s death?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been thrust back into royal duties following the death of the Queen. Laura Hampson asks what this means for their future as part of the royal family
For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the timing of the Queen’s death could not have been worse.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just beginning to make strides with their Californian life and – finally – fulfil some of the many contracts they signed after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, when news of Her Majesty’s death came.
Just a couple of weeks prior to the Queen’s death at Balmoral on 8 September, Meghan had launched her podcast, Archetypes, with Spotify and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The Cut. Harry’s tell-all memoir was scheduled for release in November and, two days before Her Majesty’s death, the pair were in Germany marking the one year to go for the 2023 Invictus Games.
