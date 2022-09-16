Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What’s next for the Sussexes following the Queen’s death?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been thrust back into royal duties following the death of the Queen. Laura Hampson asks what this means for their future as part of the royal family

Friday 16 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Prior to the Queen’s death, Meghan had launched her podcast</p>

Prior to the Queen’s death, Meghan had launched her podcast

(Getty)

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the timing of the Queen’s death could not have been worse.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just beginning to make strides with their Californian life and – finally – fulfil some of the many contracts they signed after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, when news of Her Majesty’s death came.

Just a couple of weeks prior to the Queen’s death at Balmoral on 8 September, Meghan had launched her podcast, Archetypes, with Spotify and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The Cut. Harry’s tell-all memoir was scheduled for release in November and, two days before Her Majesty’s death, the pair were in Germany marking the one year to go for the 2023 Invictus Games.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in