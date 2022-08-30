Jump to content
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s £11m home described as ‘unimaginable wealth’

The study is equipped with two ‘plush club chairs’ chairs facing out into the room ‘like thrones’

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:10
Harry and Meghan to visit UK in September to attend charity events

Meghan Markle has given royal fans yet another glimpse inside the California home she shares with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, welcomedThe Cut into her LA home to discuss setting up her family’s new lives on North America’s west coast – and her interviewer has detailed the “unimaginable wealth” that lines Montecito house.

The $14.7m (£11m) mansion was described to readers as being “the kind of big that startles you into remembering that unimaginable wealth is actually someone’s daily reality.”

The article continued: “It evokes a classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard, and a manicured Beverly Hills country club decorated with careful, considered coastal tones for a casual air — the home equivalent of billionaires dressing down in denim.”

The former actress also took to describing the features of the house herself, detailing the interior of the couple’s study, complete with two “plush club chairs” chairs facing out into the room “like thrones”.

The house, which the Duchess referred to as the place she “feels free”, also showed a grand piano - gifted to the pair by actor Tyler Perry – and Soho House candles.

A few minor renovations are also underway in the sprawling home, including some pipes being fixed.

At first, they Sussexes resisted a viewing of the house. “We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good’.”

“We did everything we could to get this house,” she told the magazine while standing next to a pair of two “massive” palm trees, which she said caught Harry’s eye upon their first visit to the property.

According to a report in The Times last year, the 16-bathroom home also features a cinema, a gym, spa, tennis court, pool, and a separate guesthouse.

The property boasts a close proximity to hiking trails in the Santa Ynez mountains nearby.

