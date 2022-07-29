Prince William to attend Women’s Euro finals on Sunday
Kensington Palace confirmed the Duke would be in attendance at the match
The Duke of Cambridge will attend the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday, as the Lionesses take on Germany at Wembley Stadium in London.
Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, will be present at the match. It is unclear whether the Duchess of Cambridge or their children will join him.
William tweeted his congratulations to the Lionesses on Tuesday after they beat Sweden in the semi-finals.
“Congratulations Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday,” William wrote.
He added: “The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”
Kate Middleton and William recently attended Wimbledon with their eldest son, Prince George, nine, while Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, attended several events across the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend in June.
Louis in particular stole the show at both events he attended – the Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2 June, and the platinum pageant on Sunday 5 June.
The young prince amused social media users with his facial expressions during his balcony appearances, which saw him watch the RAF flypast on the Thursday, and stand alongside the Queen as Her Majesty made her final balcony appearance on the Sunday.
In response to the appearances, one person wrote: “Prince Louis deserves is own meme section! I cant with how expressive his face is!!”
