Beatrice enjoys Glastonbury as princess is spotted on final day of festival

Princess Beatrice has been spotted at Glastonbury, as she greeted friends with a hug near the hospitality interstage area of the festival.

Britain’s best-loved music festival kicked off earlier this week, after co-founder Emily Eavis opened the doors to attendees on Wednesday 21 June.

The line-up of this year’s musical acts, which began on Friday 23 June, included Cat Stevens, Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Carly Rae Jepsen, and the Foo Fighters.

Headlin were the Arctic Monkeys, who performed on Friday, followed by Guns N’Roses on Saturday 24 June, with Sir Elton John rounding out the show tonight (25 June).

Beatrice, 34, was seen with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi on Sunday afternoon, presumably to attend the “Rocket Man” singer’s historic gig. John’s show tonight marks his first time at Glastonbury as well his last ever UK show.

The Duke of York’s daughter was dressed in a long sleeved black top, black skirt, white Adidas trainers and a cross-body handbag, and was wearing a pink wristband.

She smiled as she embraced friends before heading in the direction of the Left Field area.

Other noteworthy performers on Sunday include Lil Nas X, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Becky Hill, and Rudimental.

Glastonbury was also struck by tragedy, when it was reported a man in his 40s had died after a medical incident early on Sunday morning.

Princess Beatrice at the Glastonbury Festival (Edd Dracott/PA)

Beatrice, who also attended the festival last year, is not the only royal to have descended on the Worthy Farm site in the past.

Her sister Princess Eugenie has been previously, and their cousin the Duke of Sussex was pictured in the crowds in 2013 with his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

In 2010, even the King – then the Prince of Wales – made an appearance, touring the site with founder Michael Eavis and taking to the Pyramid Stage to wave to revellers and meet the behind-the-scenes team.