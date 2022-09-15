Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was completely unrecognised by onlookers as he paid tribute to the late Queen at Green Park earlier this week.

The English property developer, who wedded Her Majesty’s granddaughter in 2020, visited Green Park on Monday (12 September) to look at the tributes left for the Queen.

Viral photos captured by the press show Mozzi sitting down as he looked over tributes left for the late monarch.

Other onlookers were seen standing alongside him, without noticing him.

Princess Beatrice and her husband also attended the service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for the reception of the Queen’s coffin.

After the Queen’s death, Mozzi shared a tribute to her on Instagram, writing: “Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours.

“What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

He continued: “Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest in Peace, Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died aged 96. Her eldest son Charles has succeeded her as the nation’s new king.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in social and political life.

Leading tributes from around the world, King Charles III described his mother as “much loved” and a “cherished sovereign”.

On Wednesday (14 September), the Queen’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.

King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin, as she left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

Mourners have been warned they may have to queue for up to three days to get into the hall, and pass security checks before being allowed in.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here