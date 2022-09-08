Princess Charlotte mirrors Kate Middleton’s hair twirl in ‘adorable’ viral video

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the Cambridge children settle into their first day at a new school, a video from Princess Charlotte’s first day of school back in 2019 has gone viral for the young royal’s sweet gesture that she likely mirrored from her mother, Kate Middleton.

The clip, which shows Kate Middleton and her seven-year-old daughter in a side-by-side comparison, was posted to TikTok earlier this week and has since received more than 664,000 views on the app.

The Duchess of Cambridge is seen in a zoom call when she pulls back her ponytail hairstyle and twirls the ends of her hair in her fingers. Princess Charlotte is then seen making her way inside her former school, Thomas’s Battersea, twirling her hair just like her mum.

“Princess Charlotte is a hair twirler like her mummy,” TikTok user @royalfancams captioned their post.

Others praised the mother-daughter duo for the “adorable” comparison, writing, “Beautiful mum and daughter.”

Another user said: “It’s a pony tail thing.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were welcomed at their new school, Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, on Wednesday. The Cambridge siblings were accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as Prince William held Charlotte’s hand with Kate Middleton holding George and Louis’ hands.

William reportedly called his children “all the gang” as they met with headmaster Jonathan Perry outside the private school. Prince Louis, four, will be starting his full-time education at the school alongside his nine-year-old brother and seven-year-old sister. A source said the Cambridge children were particularly excited to all be going to the same school for the first time.

“They’re really excited about starting a new school together, and I think mum and dad are too,” they said.

The Cambridge family recently relocated from Kensington Palace in London to their new four-bedroom home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor’s Home Park. The move was in an effort to give the children a “more normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.

Along with Adelaide Cottage, the Queen’s 655-acre property is also home to Windsor Castle, where the Queen made a permanent move to from Buckingham Palace at the beginning of the year. Frogmore Cottage also sits on the property, and is home to Prince William’s cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their one-year-old son August.

Frogmore Cottage is also the home that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to after they married in 2018, and acts as their base whenever they return to the UK.