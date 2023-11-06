Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Charlotte has proven she’s able to get what she wants, including a seat closer to her father.

In a resurfaced video shared on TikTok, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s second oldest child is seen asking her older brother, Prince George, to switch seats with her in the middle of the Platinum Jubilee pageant last year.

The video showed Charlotte pointing at her brother’s seat with a less-than-amused George not appearing thrilled with the idea. William then stepped in to make the two siblings switch seats.

“Charlotte asks to trade places with her brother,” the caption read.

Since being posted on 2 November, the TikTok has been viewed over one million times. Many of the comments pointed out how authoritative Charlotte was in standing her ground to get the seat she wanted.

“She asks and she shall receive,” one comment joked. Another agreed, writing: “She will lead with the help of her king-brother.”

During another moment that took place at the Platinum Jubilee last summer, which marked the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the late monarch.

As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.

Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight. George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.

A day before the Jubilee celebration’s closing, George and Charlotte stole the show at the Party at the Palace concert, where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.

The young royals joined their parents for the BBC event, which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Charlotte and George sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.

As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now” and Rod Stewart’s rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”.

However, Charlotte’s younger brother, Prince Louis, and his actions, were one of the standout stars of the Platinum Jubilee. Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.

At the time, William and Kate’s official X account addressed the public’s reaction to their youngest son’s antics.

The couple posted a black and white photograph of William and Louis with their backs to the camera. It showed William dressed in his ceremonial uniform of the Irish Guards, where he holds the honorary title of colonel, while Louis wore a sailor’s suit reminiscent of one worn by his father in 1985.

In the caption, the couple wrote: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…”