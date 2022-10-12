Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Eugenie has marked her fourth wedding anniversary to husband Jack Brooksbank with a sweet throwback photo.

Posting a black and white image to her Instagram showing the 32-year-old riding in a carriage with Brooksbank, 36, Eugenie captioned the post: “Happy Anniversary my Jack. Four years and counting..”

Eugenie, the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, credited photographer Alex Bramall with the image.

The wedding took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle just months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding at the same location.

Since the wedding, Eugenie gave birth to her and Brooksbank’s first child, August, who turned one in February this year.

The image marks Eugenie’s first Instagram post since she posted about her grandmother, the Queen’s death on 17 September.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on 8 September. Her Majesty’s funeral was held 11 days later at Westminster Abbey in London.

Prior to the funeral, Eugenie shared a picture of herself and her sister, Princess Beatrice, with the Queen when they were children.

She captioned the image: “Our dearest Grannie, we’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

“For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

“The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you.

“We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King.

“With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

It was announced this week that King Charles’s coronation will take place in May next year.