Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her Majesty the Queen of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth Realms passed away on 8 September at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch in history inherited the throne from her father King George VI on 6 February 1952.

Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip’s eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne.