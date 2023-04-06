Queen Camilla appears in public for first time since title change

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Camilla has made her first public appearance since her title was confirmed as Queen, instead of Queen Consort.

She attended the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on Thursday morning (6 April) and accompanied King Charles III as he distributed Maundy Money for the first time as Britain’s new monarch.

The King and Queen arrived at York Minster to the sound of cheers and applause from hundreds of people who were waiting for their arrival.

Camilla wore a navy and white dress by Fiona Clare and a matching Philip Treacy hat. The couple were presented with a traditional nosegay, a small flower bouquet, as they entered the cathedral.

Once inside, King Charles presented 74 men and 74 women with the Maundy money as thanks for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference in their local communities.

He gifted each recipient with a red purse and a white purse. The red purse contained two commemorative coins, while the white purse contained a set of specially minted Maundy coins equivalent in value to the age of the King.

The monarch confirmed that his wife would officially be named Queen Camilla at their coronation next month on Wednesday (5 April).

The invitations for the coronation have been released, showing Camilla’s new title. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, she was referred to as the Queen Consort.

It has been reported that 2,000 people have been sent the invitation, designed by Andrew Jamieson. It includes an illustration featuring Camilla’s coat of arms enclosed by the Garter, which represents her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer.

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave as they attend the Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster, in York, Britain, April 6, 2023 (REUTERS)

It reads: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite … to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.”

Buckingham Palace has said that the royal website will be updated after the coronation to reflect her change in title.

A joint portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla has also been released, showing the couple smiling in the palace’s blue drawing room.