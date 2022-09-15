Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, which takes place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey, is set to be attended by some of the world’s most famous European royalty.

Beginning at 11am on Monday, it’s expected that all 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled during the state funeral.

While heads of state, prime ministers, and presidents from around the globe have already confirmed their attendance at the funeral, many members of royal families across Europe are also expected to pay their respects to the Queen.

Here’s a list of all the European royals who have confirmed their attendance so far.

British royal family

All members of the British royal family are likely to attend the Queen’s funeral, including King Charles III and the Queen Consort. His siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – are also likely to honour their mother at the funeral.

All eight of the Queen’s grandchildren are expected to attend as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their third appearance together at the funeral. And cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn are likely to honour their grandmother at the funeral.

Members of the British royal family follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during ceremonial procession (Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether the Queen’s great-grandchildren will attend, considering a number of them are still young.

The Queen also has four living cousins – the Duke of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra – who are sure to attend. The Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, also has two children who might be seen at the funeral: Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

Spain

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain (Getty Images)

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have accepted an invitation to the Queen’s funeral. The Queen’s cousin and former king of Spain, King Juan Carlos I, has accepted his invitation to the funeral. However, his attendance was recently contested by the Spanish government amid his allegations of fraud and harassment.

Monaco

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene (Getty Images)

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene will be at the Queen’s funeral, according to the Daily Mail. The prince and princess also attended a church service at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco in memory of the Queen on 12 September. Princess Charlene shared a heartfelt tribute to Instagram following the news of the Queen’s death, writing, “I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign.”

Denmark

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II was close friend of Queen Elizabeth II (AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Margrethe II, who is now the longest reigning queen in Europe, will be attending the funeral of her distant cousin. The Danish palace has also confirmed the queen’s heir, Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will also be present.

During her golden jubilee celebration in Copenhagen this week, Queen Margrethe led a minute of silence for her purported close friend.

Norway

King Harald V (Getty Images)

King Harald V of Norway, the second cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, will most likely attend the funeral on Monday. The monarchs share the same great-grandparents – King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. This means that the Queen’s grandfather, King George V, and King Harald’s grandmother, Norway’s Queen Maud, were siblings.

Belgium

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde (Getty Images)

The Royal Palace of Belgium has confirmed King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium will attend the Queen’s state funeral.

Sweden

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia (Getty Images)

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is third cousins to the late British monarch, both being descendants of Queen Victoria. His wife, Queen Silvia, will join him as well.

Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attend state dinner (Getty Images)

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, along with former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix, will attend the funeral, according to the Royal House of the Netherlands.

“We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection,” the Dutch royal family said in a statement after the Queen’s passing. “Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people.”

“We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time. We are very grateful for our countries’ close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution.”

Luxembourg

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa (AFP via Getty Images)

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa will attend the Queen’s state funeral, per L’essential.

Liechtenstein

Hereditary Prince Alois & Hereditary Princess Sophie (AFP via Getty Images)

Hereditary Prince Alois & Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein have confirmed their attendance at the Queen’s funeral.