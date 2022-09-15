Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales spent time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen.

Prince William told one mourner that he was “overwhelmed” by support, while Princess Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.

In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.

The queue currently stretches back 4.3 miles past Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin.

Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey.

King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events.