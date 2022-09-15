Queen funeral — latest: William says coffin procession ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s death
The Prince and Princess of Wales looked at flowers and tributes at Sandringham estate on Thursday
Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.
The new Prince and Princess of Wales spent time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen.
Prince William told one mourner that he was “overwhelmed” by support, while Princess Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.
In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.
The queue currently stretches back 4.3 miles past Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin.
Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey.
King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events.
Queen to be buried with Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor
Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier today that the Queen will be buried with Prince Philip at Windsor.
The longest-reigning British monarch died in Scotland last Thursday, leading to an outpouring of grief across the nation.
Queen to be buried with Prince Philip at Windsor
National two-minute silence to be held after late monarch’s state funeral
Truss has audience with King on Sunday morning
Liz Truss will meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday morning, before she later attends a reception for world leaders on Sunday evening, No 10 has said.
Downing Street said the prime minister is scheduled to make a reading at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
On the queues seen in London as mourners wait to see the coffin at Westminster Hall, Ms Truss’s spokesperson added: “It’s not a surprise that such a large number of people want to honour Her Majesty in this way. We have large numbers of people on hand, and it’s great to see everyone pitching in together.”
Queen’s funeral: All the things you need to know about the day
The details of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral have been confirmed including personal touches requested by the late monarch and a 100-strong team of Royal Navy sailors set to haul Her Majesty’s coffin to Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage.
Under a plan meticulously drawn up over many years with the input of the late monarch and confirmed by Buckingham Palace, the coffin bearing the Queen will be taken on the morning of Monday, 19 September from Westminster Hall, where she has been lying in state since Wednesday and where King Charles and his siblings will mount vigil on Friday evening.
The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single events staged in Britain since the Second World War.
Read the full story here:
Everything you need to know about the Queen’s funeral
State funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of biggest single events staged in Britain since Second World War
Liz Truss hope for meeting with Joe Biden ahead of Queen’s funeral
Liz Truss hopes to hold a private meeting with Joe Biden this weekend when the US president visits Britain for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
Their first meeting since the Tory leader became PM would take place against a backdrop of disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol and difficulties working towards a trade deal with the White House.
Downing Street is set to confirm who she will be meeting on Friday, but a number of meetings with visiting world leaders are set to take place at No 10 and the Chevening country residence over the weekend.
However, Ms Truss is not expected to meet Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan, who will reportedly be attending the state funeral instead of leader Xi Jinping on Monday.
Read the full story from my colleague Adam Forrest here:
Liz Truss hopes for meeting with Joe Biden ahead of Queen’s funeral
Political ‘issues’ likely to come up as PM hosts world leaders this weekend, says No 10
Nearly 300 given medical assistance in queue to see Queen lying in state
Ambulance teams have treated nearly 300 members of the public along the route of the queue to see the Queen lying in state and surrounding areas, on the day the line formally opened.
Some 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby in London were given medical assistance on Wednesday, with 17 needing hospital treatment, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.
Wednesday saw members of the public line the streets to see the Queen’s coffin leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, while thousands began the long process of queuing to see the Queen lying in state.
Nearly 300 given medical assistance in queue to see Queen lying in state
Seventeen taken to hospital by paramedics
Watch: Prince William says ‘challenging’ walk behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back a few memories’
Aerial footage shows size of queue to see Queen lying-in-state
Prince William tells mourners walking behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back memories’
Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.
As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.
On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.
Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.
“It’s this weird kind of thing…because we knew she was 96”.
Read the full story here:
Prince William says walking behind coffin ‘brought back memories’
Wednesday’s procession was ‘challenging’, says Prince of Wales
Watch: Richard Osman reveals Queen Elizabeth played Pointless
Large queues are a ‘great response’ from British public, says Liz Truss
The British public are showing a “great response” by queueing in large numbers to pay their respects to the Queen, Downing Street has said.
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s spokesperson said: “The people of the United Kingdom are demonstrating not only respect for each other in queuing in such a responsible way and showing sort of a great response to this situation.”
He said there are “large numbers of people on hand to help” and that it is “great to see everyone pitching in”.
Ms Truss has no plans to visit Westminster Hall for the lying in state again, after witnessing it on Wednesday, the official said. She also has no plans to speak to people in the queue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies