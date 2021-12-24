Queen launches her own £15 per glass prosecco

The Queen has launched her own brand of Christmas prosecco that has been reportedly “flying off the shelves” despite its hefty price tag.

The 200ml bottles, which is enough to fill one glass, cost £15 a pop and are available in the shop on Her Majesty’s Royal Sandringham estate.

The wee bottles feature a festive label decorated with a robin, holly and fir trees, and are filled with 11 per cent extra dry prosecco produced in Italy.

The Mirror quoted a palace staffer at Sandringham as saying that everyone there will be “missing the Queen and her family over Christmas, but after the year she has had we hope Her Majesty has as enjoyable a time as possible”.

They added: “The prosecco carried a pretty punchy price tag but it’s been flying off the shelves.”

While the 95-year-old monarch will not be in Sandringham this year for her annual Christmas holiday, she can still stock up on the bubbly as she prepares to spend the festive season in Windsor.

She will be joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Christmas Day, the royal family’s first without the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April.

Other guests who are expected to join her over the holidays include Prince Andrew and his family, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, as well as their children.

The Queen took the decision to remain at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure following the rapid rise in Covid-19 case numbers.

Pre-pandemic, the head of state would normally host her family at Sandringham over the holidays. They usually gather and walk to St Mary Magdalene church, greeting members of the public outside.

It comes after the Queen also cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch with extended family, which was meant to take place on Tuesday.