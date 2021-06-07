The royal family has sent well wishes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following the birth of their daughter.

In an announcement on Sunday, the couple said their second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday 4 June at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

In a statement posted to the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are “delighted” with the news.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news,” the statement said.

“Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild,” it added.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also released a separate statement, writing: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

In their announcement, Meghan and Harry shared the meaning behind their daughter’s name.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” they said.

Lilibet is derived from Elizabeth, a name of Hebrew origin that means “God is my oath”. The Queen’s father, King George VI, reportedly gave the Queen this nickname, often saying: “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

The nickname was also frequently used by her late husband, Prince Philip, who died on 9 April 2021.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” Meghan and Harry said.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997 when Prince Harry was 12 years old.

They added: “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

Lili weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces. Both the mother and baby are healthy and well and settling in at home, the statement said.

The couple, who also have a two-year-old son, Archie, first announced Meghan was pregnant with a second child on Valentine’s Day. They later revealed they were expecting a baby girl during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.