Queen ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 people die in Pakistan floods

The Queen has expressed her sympathies to the people of Pakistan amid widespread flooding that has left more than 1,000 people dead.

The emergency – brought on by extreme levels of monsoon rainfall and melting glaciers – is estimated to have affected 33 million people and damaged one million homes.

The current death toll is reported to be at least 1,061 people. The country’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said that he has never seen destruction of this scale and appealed for international help.

“I find it very difficult to put into words... it is overwhelming,” Bhutto-Zardari said.

“Going forward, I would expect not only the International Monetary Fund, but the international community and international agencies to truly grasp the level of devastation,” he added.

In a message to Pakistan’s president, Arif Alvi, on Monday (29 August), the Queen said her thoughts are with all those affected.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan,” her Majesty wrote in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.

“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”

Pakistani authorities have said the devastation is worse than the country’s 2010 floods, in which 1,700 people were killed.

Qamar Javed Bajwa, current Chief of the Army Staff in Pakistan, said on Sunday (28 August) that the country may take years to recover.

Last week, the United Nations said it had allocated £2.6m for UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods.

Pakistan’s climate minister, Sherry Rehman, said the country has suffered heavier rains this year mainly because of the climate crisis.

The unprecedented rains have affected all four of the country’s provinces. More than 150 bridges have been destroyed and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult.

Speaking to DW News, Rehman said the south of the country has faced non-stop rain for eight weeks.

“Many districts are beginning to look like they are part of the ocean. Our helicopter authorities are not finding dry land to drop rations and essentials,” Rehman said.

“It is a climate catastrophe. The whole of this year we have seen extreme weather events one after another,” she added.

Pakistan faced extremely high temperatures earlier this year, with some areas of the country surpassing 50 Celsius.

At least 6,500 soldiers have been drafted in to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif visited a number of flood-damaged areas in the north-west of the country on Monday (29 August) and pledged that the government will provide housing for those who have lost their homes.