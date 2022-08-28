Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.

New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away.

Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.

This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.

