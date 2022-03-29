Several members of the royal family have attended Prince Philip’s memorial dressed in emerald green.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday 29 March, the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal were seen in the dark green colour.

The monarch, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year, arrived in a calf-length green coat, finished with black trim.

She accessorised her look with black gloves, a black handbag and small pearl earrings.

Her eldest daughter, the Princess Royal, also wore a green coat featuring black fabric fastenings, which she paired with a small black hat.

Camilla arrived in a green coat dress featuring black detailing across the torso and arms, which she paired with a black clutch bag and a black fascinator adorned with a green feather on its front.

She completed the look with a silver brooch known as the Rifles Brooch, which she also wore at Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

The shade of green worn by the three women has a special significance and marks a subtle tribute to the late duke. The colour, called “Edinburgh Green”, was Philip’s official livery colour.

The duke’s love for the colour was well-known, with a specially adapted green Land Rover – his favourite British car – used as a hearse during his funeral.

The carriage was designed by the duke himself, who had begun creating it in collaboration with Land Rover in 2003 and had requested that the car’s signature Belize Green bodywork be changed to a dark bronze-green, the colour used for military Land Rovers.

A number of other guests in attendance today were also seen in Edinburgh Green including Princess Letizia of Spain, who arrived in a full-length green coat and matching green hat.

Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder Doyin Sonibare, who delivered a special tribute about the effect Philip’s youth scheme had on her life, also opted for the same shade.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose not to wear green, opting for a high-neck polka dot gown by high-neck gown by Alessandra Rich.

She paired the dress, which retailed for $2,225 (£1,698) before it sold out, with a pair of black stiletto heels and a black hat.