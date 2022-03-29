Prince Philip memorial: Queen to attend service at Westminster Abbey, Palace confirms
Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to attend the service to remember the Duke of Edinburgh
A memorial to remember the late Duke of Edinburgh will be held at Westminster Abbey from 10.30am today, Tuesday 29 March.
The Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Westminster Abbey, which will see a 1,800-strong congregation gathering to honour Prince Philip’s life.
Most senior members of the royal family are expected to attend, including the Queen. However, it has not yet been confirmed that Her Majesty will be there, having recently recovered from a bout of Covid.
The 95-year-old head of state pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month due to mobility issues, and has previously spoken about her struggle to move.
But according to reports, the Queen is “determined” to be at the service. The Palace said she has been actively involved in plans for the service, with many elements reflecting her wishes.
When and where will Prince Philip’s memorial take place?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial, and how you can watch it today:
Queen to attend Prince Philip’s memorial
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will be present at Prince Philip’s memorial today.
Her Majesty is “currently intending to go to the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh”, it said.
It comes after speculation that the 95-year-old monarch may not have been able to go due to mobility issues.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following the latest updates on Prince Philip’s memorial.
