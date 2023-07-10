Who is in the Royal Box on the eighth day of Wimbledon?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wimbledon has entered its eighth day, marking the second week of the major tennis tournament.

Today (Monday 10 July) Novak Djokovic resumes his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz today after play was suspended due to the 11pm curfew last night.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka blamed “drunk” fans in the Wimbledon crowd after she was booed off the court following her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Above the mingling crowds in the Royal Box, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including senior members of the royal family, celebrities and public figures.

So far, the Royal Box has hosted famous faces including Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, retired tennis player Roger Federer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon in its seats. Over the weekend, Daniel Kaluuya, Ellie Goulding, Richard Osman and Richard Curtis all made appearances in the Royal Box.

Several members of the royal family have also been spotted, including Prince Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In contrast, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012, where he watched Federer’s match against Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the eighth day of Wimbledon 2023.

Prince Michael of Kent

Prince Michael of Kent (PA)

Prince Michael of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is on the guest list for the Royal Box at Wimbledon today.

His father is Prince George, Duke of Kent, the younger brother of Elizabeth’s father, King George VI. Prince Michael of Kent is 52nd in the line of succession to the British throne.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour (Getty Images)

The infamous fashion industry executive will be making an appearance at the Royal Box today. Wintour, 73, is best known for being the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue since 1988. She is also the artistic director at Condé Nast and the Global Editorial Director of Vogue.

David Harewood

David Harewood (PA Wire)

The British actor and presenter David Harewood, who is best known for playing CIA Counterterrorism Director David Estes in the hit series Homeland, will be attending Wimbledon’s Royal Box today with his wife Kirsty.

Also attending the Royal Box today is Ahmed Essam Shelbaya, the CEO of Vodaphone UK, broadcaster Sir Trevor Phillips and Jack Lefley, the acting editor of The Evening Standard.