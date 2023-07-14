Today (Friday 14 July) is the 12th day of Wimbledon and the men’s semi-final.
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will battle it out on the court as the Serbian continues his pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title.
Later in the day, world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Mevedev, with Ons Jabeur already through to the women’s final after beating Aryna Sabalenka.
Yesterday (Thursday 13 July) was the women’s semi-final, which saw Marketa Vondrousova emerging victorious against Elina Svitolina.
Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.
Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including senior members of the royal family, celebrities, and public figures inside the Royal Box.
So far, the Royal Box has hosted famous faces including Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, retired tennis player Roger Federer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon.
Last weekend, actor Daniel Kaluuya, pop star Ellie Goulding, TV host Richard Osman, and director Richard Curtis all made appearances in the Royal Box, while Wednesday (12 July) saw Princess Margaret’s only daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, Stephen Fry and Dame Darcey Bussell take their seats.
Several other members of the royal family have also been spotted, including the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).
The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, though, rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon – however, Wednesday was an exception for Her Majesty. Charles was last seen at the tournament, as the former Prince of Wales, in 2012, where he watched Federer triumph over Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.
Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the 10th day of Wimbledon 2023.
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will be seated in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today. The princess, who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, is a huge tennis fan, but she doesn’t always sit in the Royal Box. Last year, she made a low-key appearance when she attended the tournament as a brand ambassador, joining the general public.
The Duke of Kent
The Duke of Kent, born Prince Edward, is the first cousin to both the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the older brother to Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Princess Michael of Kent
Princess Michael of Kent, the wife of Prince Michael of Kent, is attending Wimbledon today with socialite Lady Annabel Goldsmith – the creator of the famous nightclub Annabel’s – and interior designer Tessa Kennedy.
The Duchess of Gloucester
Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, is the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester. She is a full-time working member of the royal family and often appears at charitable causes to represent the monarchy. Accompanying her today in the Royal Box is Lady Sarah Chatto, who made an appearance at Wimbledon earlier this week.
Baroness Benjamin of Beckham
The Baroness, whose birth name is Floella Karen Yunies Benjamin, is a Trinidadian-British actor, singer, presenter, author and politician. She was appointed an OBE in the 2001 New Year Honours for services to broadcasting, and was the chairperson of BAFTA at the time. She is currently the chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee.
Jamie Cullum
Singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum is in the Royal Box today with his bass player Loz Garratt and drummer Brad Webb. Cullum is the presenter of a weekly Tuesday evening jazz show on BBC Radio 2, which he has fronted since 2010.
Felicity Kendal
The Good Life star Felicity Kendal has enjoyed a more than 70-year career, both on stage and onscreen. She was appointed a CBE in the 1995 New Year Honours for services to drama. Her son, Jacob Rudman, is with her in the Royal Box today.
Sam Mendes
Sam Mendes, best known for his work directing films including James Bond movies Spectre and Skyfall, as well as Empire of Light and American Beauty, was appointed a CBE for his services to drama in 2000. In 2020, he was knighted in the New Year Honours List. Mendes is at Wimbledon with his wife, Alison Balsom.
Cliff Richard
The 82-year-old singer is the third top-selling artist in UK Singles Chart history, behind the Beatles and Elvis Presley. He was honoured with a KBE in 1995 for services to music and charity.
Louis Theroux
Journalist and host of The Louis Theroux Podcast Louis Theroux is at Wimbledon today with his wife, Nancy Strang. He has earned three British Academy Television Awards and a Royal Television Society Television Award for his journalistic work.
