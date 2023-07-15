Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of tennis fans are flocking to Wimbledon today for the 13th day of the tournament and the women’s singles final.

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will go head to head in the women’s singles this afternoon, capping off an exciting fortnight of tennis on their side of the draw.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon final where he will try to stop Novak Djokovic from winning a fifth consecutive title on Sunday (16 July).

Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets in Friday’s first semi-final, moving the 36-year-old Serbian one step closer to a record eighth Wimbledon title.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the weekend, including senior members of the royal family, celebrities, and public figures inside the Royal Box.

So far, the Royal Box has hosted famous faces including Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, retired tennis player Roger Federer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon.

Last weekend, actor Daniel Kaluuya, pop star Ellie Goulding, TV host Richard Osman, and director Richard Curtis all made appearances in the Royal Box, while Wednesday (12 July) saw Princess Margaret’s only daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, actor and writer Stephen Fry and ballet dancer Dame Darcey Bussell take their seats.

Throughout the second week of the tournament, singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum, musician Cliff Richard and presenter Louis Theroux made appearances in the Royal Box.

Several other members of the royal family have also been spotted, including the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – and Kate has already arrived at Wimbledon for today’s women’s finals, making it her second time at this year’s tournament.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, though, rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon – however, Wednesday was an exception for Her Majesty. Charles was last seen at the tournament, as the former Prince of Wales, in 2012, where he watched Federer triumph over Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the 13th day of Wimbledon 2023.

Kate, Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales arriving on day 13 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Kate, Princess of Wales has returned to the annual tennis tournament for the second time this year. She wears a pale green buttoned shirt with a matching skirt and pearl earrings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

Indian actor and former Miss Word, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be appearing at the Royal Box. She will be with her husband Nick Jonas, a former Disney channel star and musician best known for being part of pop group The Jonas Brothers and appearing in Camp Rock.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield (AFP via Getty Images)

The Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, 39, will be watching as Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova battle it out at the ladies’ singles final today. The English and American actor won Best Actor at the Golden Globes in 2021 for his performance in Tick, Tick…Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda (2022 Invision)

Garfield will be in familiar company as the director of Tick, Tick…Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be at the Royal Box today. The actor, director and producer is best known for creating hit Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, as well as soundtracks for several animated films including Moana.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae at the ‘Barbie’ premiere (Invision)

Iss Rae, full name Jo-Issa Rae Diop, is an American actor best known for her role as Issa Dee in the hit TV series Insecure. Rae plays President Barbie in the forthcoming Barbie movie, which will release in the UK on Friday 21 July.

Sue Barker

Sue Barker (PA)

Sue Barker is a former professional tennis player and sports presenter for the BBC. She hosted the BBC sports quiz show A Question Of Sport from 1997 to 2021. Barker has been presenting coverage on the Wimbledon tennis championships since 1993, and she stepped down from the role after the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. She will attend this year as a spectator.

In her career as a professional tennis player, Barker won 15 WTA Tour singles titles, including a major singles title at the 1976 French Open.

Dame Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith (PA)

Maggie Smith, 88, best known for her various roles in Harry Potter, Downton Abbey and Sister Act, will be visiting the Royal Box with her daughter-in-law Suki Stephens (the wife of Chris Larkin).

Other guests in the royal box include a number of former ladies’ singles champions, including Angela Mortimer, who won the competition in 1961, Ann Jones (1969), Conchita Martinez (1994), Marion Bartoli (2013) and multiple-time champion Martina Navratilova.