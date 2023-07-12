Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest tennis tournament in the world is in its 10th day, bringing spectators plenty of drama and action on its courts.

On Wednesday (12 July), the Wimbledon quarter-finals continue with a women’s draw rematch between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur – a year after they battled it out on the court.

The other Centre Court match for the day will be between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.

On Tuesday (11 July), Novak Djokovic defeated Andrey Rublev to achieve his 46th grand slam semi-final, putting him on equal footing with Roger Federer’s all-time record.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including senior members of the royal family, celebrities, and public figures inside the Royal Box.

So far, the Royal Box has hosted famous faces including Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, retired tennis player Roger Federer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon in its seats.

Over the weekend, actor Daniel Kaluuya, pop star Ellie Goulding, TV host Richard Osman, and director Richard Curtis all made appearances in the Royal Box, while yesterday saw Princess Margaret’s only daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, Stephen Fry and Dame Darcey Bussell take their seats.

Several other members of the royal family have also been spotted, including the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, however, rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon – although today is an exception. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012, where he watched Federer triumph over Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the 10th day of Wimbledon 2023.

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla meets with ballboys and ballgirls as she arrives for her visit on the 10th day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2023 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her Majesty the Queen will make an appearance in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, her first since stepping into her new role alongside King Charles III. She was last seen at the sporting event in 2019. She will be there today with her sister, Annabel Elliot.

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the opening red carpet during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 16, 2023 (Getty Images)

Albert II is the second child and only son of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace of Monaco. He became the sovereign prince in 2005 after the death of his father. Accompanying him at Wimbledon today is his close confidante Madame Melanie-Antoinette de Massy.

Dame Mary Berry

Mary Berry arrives for the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester on September 4, 2017 (Getty Images)

National treasure Dame Mary Berry is attending Wimbledon with her daughter Annabel Bosher. She has close ties with the royal family, having partnered with the Queen last year to find a Platinum Pudding in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Sir Patrick Vallance

Sir Patrick Vallance after he was made a Knight Commander during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 7, 2022 (Getty Images)

The former chief scientific adviser to the UK government will be present in the Royal Box today with his wife, Sophia. Patrick Vallance often appeared alongside former prime minister Boris Johnson and chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty, in televised briefings on the Covid pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021.

Sir Antony Gormley

Antony Gormley and Vicken Parsons attend the National Portrait Gallery Re-Opening at National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

British sculptor Antony Gormley, whose most famous work is the Angel of the North in Gateshead, will be seated with his wife Vicken. He was awarded a knighthood in the 2014 New Year Honours List.

Elaine Paige

Elaine Paige attends "Oliver!" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 17, 2021 (Getty Images for BFI)

Singer and actor Elaine Paige is best known for her work in musical theatre. Earlier this year, she joined Camilla in launching the Royal Voluntary Service Coronation Champions Awards 2023 in conjunction with the royal coronation.