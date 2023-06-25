Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, diagnosed with breast cancer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer after attending a routine mammogram screening.

The Duchess of York’s spokesman confirmed the news to the The Independent on Sunday 25 June.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” the spokesman said. “The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”

He continued: “The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Ferguson, 63, recently celebrated the birth of her new grandchild, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram Stories, Ferguson observed her grandson’s unual name, in honour of his great-great-great-grandfather King George V, whose second middle name was Ernest.

In her post, Ferguson wrote: “Amazing… The importance of Ernest. Thank you so, so much. Clever Eugenie and Jack and August Brooksbank.”

Earlier this year, Ferguson released her new Mills & Boon book, A Most Intriguing Lady, a historical romance whodunnit.

In an interview with The Independent, she compared herself to the book’s protagonist, Lady Mary Montagu Douglas Scott, the duchess’ real-life Victorian ancestor and younger sister of the lead of her first novel Heart for a Compass.

“I have an absolutely extraordinary curiosity for life like Lady Mary. That’s why she is a sleuth of society crimes,” she told Charlotte Cripps,

When asked about her relationship with the disgraced Duke of York, who stepped down from the royal family over his alleged ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ferguson maintained “no one can break the York family”.

Ferguson and Andrew married in 1986, separated in 1992, and divorced in 1996. The former couple, who share daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, have remained close and continue to reside in the Royal Lodge in Windsor with him.

It is understood Prince Andrew is reportedly refusing to leave the royal residence while it undergoes building works out of concern he could be evicted before he returns.

He is thought to be resisting his brother King Charles’s wish that he and Ferguson vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage instead.

During an appearance on Good Morning America in March, Ferguson said it’s been “really difficult” to watch the duke endure “withering public scrutiny”.

“He’s been very steadfast for the girls,” Ferguson said, referring to Beatrice and Eugenie.

“We are women that also have had to see the demise of a very strong man and that has been really difficult to see.”

During an earlier interview, the Duchess of York claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II was “very relieved” by Ferguson’s continued support for her son.