Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence about why she wasn’t invited to King Charles III’s coronation next month.

The 63-year-old book author confirmed that she wouldn’t be attending the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May during Thursday’s episode of ITV’sGood Morning Britain. She said she didn’t get an invitation and wasn’t offended about it, as she and Prince Andrew, who is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, have been divorced since 1996.

“It’s a state occasion and being divorced, I don’t think you can have it both ways,” she said. “I am divorced, and I’m really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from my ex-husband, it’s quite a differentiate.”

She went on to say: “You can’t have it both ways. You mustn’t sit on the fence. You’re either in or out, but don’t muck around.”

Ferguson and Andrew got married in 1986 and divorced 10 years later. They share two daughters: Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33.

Elsewhere during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, the Duchess of York said she’s been focused on her writing in the wake of the release of her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady. She also shared her hope that people will be inspired by her dedication to her career.

“Getting out there as a new novelist,” she said. “And also to really say, ‘It’s OK, I can start a new career now.’ And I really hope that many people watching will go, ‘Right, we get it. We can do this.’ Why are we saying we’re too old or retiring? No. Get out there and seize it.”

She also praised the King and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, who will become Queen at the coronation.

“I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family,” she said. “And they do.”

Ferguson even highlighted the close relationship that she has with the royal couple and her plans to celebrate with them.

“Just because I’m not there on the state occasion, in private, I can be there,” he said. “And that’s a lovely feeling to be a part of the family. It really is.”

Earlier this month, Ferugson said that she didn’t expect to be invited to the coronation in the first place.

“I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy,” she explained, during an episode of ITV’s Loose Women on 5 April.

She doubled down about not being invited because of her split from Andrew, adding: “You can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this.’

Although Ferguson won’t be attending the coronation, her ex-husband and two daughters, who are 10th and 11th in line for the throne, will be there.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Harry will be attending the event while his wife, Meghan Markle will stay home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Reports claim that Ferguson will be attending Charles’ coronation concert on 7 May, the day after the ceremony. The concert will take place at Windsor Castle and feature multiple musical acts, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and reformed pop group Take That.

Prior to speaking out about missing the coronation, Ferguson has been very open about her close relationship with the royal family. During an interview with The Telegraph in March, she claimed that the Queen was “very relieved” to have her help with Andrew as the disgraced royal navigated his sex abuse scandal.

“Because also, during the last three years, her poor son [Prince Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then,” she explained. “But I’ve always admired and adored her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.”

According to Ferguson, the Queen also knew that she would always support her son, which strengthened the late monarch’s bond with her daughter-in-law.

“She knew. I will always be there. Always. Because I love her,” she said.