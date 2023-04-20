Sarah Ferguson comments on what Princess Diana would think about Harry and Meghan

Princess Diana would think her sons have “done really well” and “look so happy in their own family units,” the Duchess of York has said.

Speaking about her friendship with the late princess on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, 20 April, Sarah Ferguson said “Dutch” would think how “beautiful” the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex’s children are.

Ms Ferguson’s comments came as reports emerged that Prince Harry would not attend the King’s Coronation Concert and other festivities after the 6 May ceremony, which is the same day as his son Archie’s birthday.

