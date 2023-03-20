Sarah Ferguson gushes about daughters Beatrice and Eugenie in Mother’s Day post

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of York has marked Mother’s Day by posting a gushing tribute to her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on Sunday (19 March) to celebrate the day and posted a throwback photograph of Beatrice and Eugenie when they were younger.

In the picture, the girls are dressed in matching headbands, dresses and blazers, with Beatrice wearing a lilac set and carrying a cream handbag.

Eugenie wore a pastel green set with a printed green handbag.

The Duchess of York wrote in the caption: “I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be.

“I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always and forever. #happymothersday”

Eugenie, 32, and husband Jack Brooksbank are parents to two-year-old son August Philip. The couple are expecting their second child this summer.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on 24 January about the pregnancy and said: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

The younger princess shared a photograph of herself and August in a frosty field on her own Instagram page and wrote: “I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx.”

Meanwhile, Beatrice, 34, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzo, had their 18-month-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth in 2021.

Earlier this month, Ferguson opened up about becoming a grandmother, and described her daughters as “exceptional”.

While promoting her new novel A Most Intriguing Lady, she appeared at an event at The 92nd Street Y in New York and said her grandchildren look like their mothers.

“August is teaching me to play trains and diggers. And Sisi [Sienna] is just mini Beatrice, and she gets little pink tutus, cause Beatrice likes to dress her up like Barbie,” Ferguson revealed.