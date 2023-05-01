Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is set to perform a spoken-word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle on 7 May.

The 37-year-old actor will join a line-up of global stars such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for the special occasion.

Kapoor will deliver her word piece before introducing Steve Winwood and the exclusive Commonwealth virtual choir on stage.

“I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir for this ceremony, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art,” the Khoobsurat star said in a statement.

“It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the Choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy.”

The concert will be broadcasted across the BBC and feature performances from Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The Coronation Choir, a group created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will also make an appearance.

King Charles III’s official coronation takes place on Saturday (6 May).

The ceremony will be attended by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey, including the senior members of the royal family, a number of celebrities, actors, and politicians in attendance.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.

A statement from the Buckingham Palace said that His Majesty’s coronation will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.

The King will not forego the most sacred part of the ceremony: the anointing of the sovereign. This tradition is so sacred that it was hidden from public view during Queen Elizabeth’s own anointing – and it has been revealed that Charles will do the same.