The Duchess of Edinburgh made an appearance at a film screening held in Battersea Power Station along with her nephew, the Prince of Wales.
Sophie, who is married to William’s uncle Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, attended the screening of Rhino Man together with the heir to the throne in a rare joint engagement on Tuesday evening (13 June).
She wore a purple midi dress with a floral print by Erdem, with nude strappy stilettos, a purple clutch and a matching pashmina.
Her presence at the screening was fitting given her strong interest in wildlife protection. The documentary focuses on the fight to stop South African rhinos being poached to extinction and the next generation of South African wildlife rangers.
At the event, William paid tribute to a ranger who was killed in front of his family outside his home last year. Anton Mzimba was head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa, near the Kruger National Park.
Prior to his death, Mzimba met William via video link when the prince visited a technology company to learn about a new device that aims to combat ivory smugglers.
The screening was attended by more than 150 guests and was hosted by United for Wildlife (UfW), which is William’s initiative to fight the illegal wildlife trade.
The prince and duchess also met with Mzimba’s cousin Leitah Mkhabela, who is supervisor of the Black Mambas, South Africa’s first all-female anti-poaching unit.
William told Mkhabela: “He was very inspirational. I only met Anton once. He was incredibly passionate and also very motivational for all of you.”
Sophie’s own interest in animal protection has led her to take part in numerous engagements over the years.
In 2007, she visited the Donkey Sanctuary in Devonshire. Last year, she met staff at the London Zoo to tour its new Monkey Valley exhibit and spoke to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) to learn more about animal conservation.
The Edinburghs have been carrying out more engagements together with the Prince and Princess of Wales since they were given the title in March.
Edward and Sophie sat next to William and Kate Middleton in the front row at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6 May. The four of them also later appeared together at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party.
Additional reporting by PA
