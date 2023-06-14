Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Edinburgh made an appearance at a film screening held in Battersea Power Station along with her nephew, the Prince of Wales.

Sophie, who is married to William’s uncle Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, attended the screening of Rhino Man together with the heir to the throne in a rare joint engagement on Tuesday evening (13 June).

She wore a purple midi dress with a floral print by Erdem, with nude strappy stilettos, a purple clutch and a matching pashmina.

Her presence at the screening was fitting given her strong interest in wildlife protection. The documentary focuses on the fight to stop South African rhinos being poached to extinction and the next generation of South African wildlife rangers.

At the event, William paid tribute to a ranger who was killed in front of his family outside his home last year. Anton Mzimba was head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa, near the Kruger National Park.

Prior to his death, Mzimba met William via video link when the prince visited a technology company to learn about a new device that aims to combat ivory smugglers.

The screening was attended by more than 150 guests and was hosted by United for Wildlife (UfW), which is William’s initiative to fight the illegal wildlife trade.

Prince William and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attend a United for Wildlife screening of documentary Rhino Man, at The Cinema in Battersea Power Station in London, Britain June 13, 2023 (REUTERS)

The prince and duchess also met with Mzimba’s cousin Leitah Mkhabela, who is supervisor of the Black Mambas, South Africa’s first all-female anti-poaching unit.

William told Mkhabela: “He was very inspirational. I only met Anton once. He was incredibly passionate and also very motivational for all of you.”

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh attend a private screening of Rhino Man, hosted by United for Wildlife, at The Cinema at Battersea Power Station in London (PA)

Sophie’s own interest in animal protection has led her to take part in numerous engagements over the years.

In 2007, she visited the Donkey Sanctuary in Devonshire. Last year, she met staff at the London Zoo to tour its new Monkey Valley exhibit and spoke to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) to learn more about animal conservation.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a private screening of "Rhino Man", hosted by United For Wildlife at Battersea Power station on June 13, 2023 (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Edinburghs have been carrying out more engagements together with the Prince and Princess of Wales since they were given the title in March.

Edward and Sophie sat next to William and Kate Middleton in the front row at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6 May. The four of them also later appeared together at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

Additional reporting by PA