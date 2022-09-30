Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stacey Solomon has clarified her earlier comments about the royal family, insisting that she has “nothing against the royal family” but she still doesn’t “understand” the Sovereign Grant.

A video clip of Solomon discussing the monarchy in 2018 recently resurfaced following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Solomon divided viewers during an appearance on Loose Women in 2018 when she said she “doesn’t get the point” of the royal family.

“I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same, it could be us sitting there,” Solomon said.

“It’s freezing cold outside, and people are homeless, and these people have houses to spare, and it does sometimes become a litte bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all that money going to this entire family.”

Part of the royal family’s income comes from an annual taxpayer-funded payment called the Sovereign Grant.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Solomon said she has “nothing against the monarchy and the Queen seemed like a lovely lady”.

“But I don’t understand why we pay a contribution to one of the wealthiest families in the world,” Solomon added.

“Some of our kids weren’t even getting school lunches, and to know a huge amount of money is going to somebody who doesn’t need it, I just couldn’t get my head around that.”

Offering up a solution, the TV personality suggested a new system which allows the taxpayer to choose if they want their money to go to the royal family or to another cause.

“It would be cool if there was an opt-in opt-out version and you can opt to give it to somebody else,” Solomon said.

Following the Queen’s death, Solomon offered a heartfelt message of support to fans of the monarch.

Sharing a photograph of the Queen to Instagram, Solomon said she was “thinking of everyone” who was grieving her death.

“And thinking of all of those who have ever lost a beloved person in their lives. Saying goodbye forever is always so hard,” Solomon said.